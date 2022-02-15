Roadshow sans nod, AAP workers booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

The Civil Lines police have booked workers of AAP for carrying out a roadshow on Sunday without having any permission for the same.

They were charged for violating government guidelines under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Amritsar Municipal Corporation-cum-returning officer of Amritsar North constituency.

The roadshow led to severe traffic congestion on the road from Novelty Chowk to the Hall Gate area. As per the complaint, the party had put up banners, hoardings on government poles and buildings, thereby violating norms.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC, Section 3 of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Act, Section 51 of Disaster Management Act besides Section 127 of Representation of People Act.