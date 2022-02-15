Roadshow sans nod, AAP workers booked

Amritsar, February 14
The Civil Lines police have booked workers of AAP for carrying out a roadshow on Sunday without having any permission for the same.
They were charged for violating government guidelines under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.
The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Amritsar Municipal Corporation-cum-returning officer of Amritsar North constituency.
The roadshow led to severe traffic congestion on the road from Novelty Chowk to the Hall Gate area. As per the complaint, the party had put up banners, hoardings on government poles and buildings, thereby violating norms.
A case under Section 188 of the IPC, Section 3 of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Act, Section 51 of Disaster Management Act besides Section 127 of Representation of People Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...
Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi
Attacks Badal for not giving post of Deputy CM to BJP in 200...