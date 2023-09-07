Roadways bill clerk held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed a bill clerk, Hardyal Singh, posted at Punjab Roadways office, Amritsar-2, while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a driver Sahib Singh.

A Vigilance Bureau official said that Sahib Singh, a resident of village Harike in Tarn Taran district, lodged a complaint saying he had availed LTC leave from June 12 to June 23 this year with permission from the department. He alleged that the accused bill clerk demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe to send the bill for LTC leave to the treasury. After repeated requests, he agreed to send the bill if he (complainant) was paid Rs 5,000 for the work.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint, the official said that a VB team laid a trap and arrested bill clerk Hardyal Singh while accepting the money in the presence of official witnesses.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against bill clerk Hardyal Singh at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Amritsar Range.

#Punjab Roadways