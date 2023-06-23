Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 22

Contractual workers of the roadways department under the banner of Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC Contact Workers’ Union organised a gate rally here on Thursday. They condemned the department for failing to fulfil their demands. The union submitted a memorandum of demands to the authorities concerned.

Addressing on the occasion, Lovepreet Singh, Kulwidner Singh Jauhal and Baljinder Singh, among others, said Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and the Secretary of the department had assured the union of accepting their demands soon, but the department did nothing regarding their demands. The leaders said as a result, the employees were forced to intensify their agitation.

The leaders said the union had been fighting for the fulfilment of their demands, including 5 per cent increase in their monthly salary, reinstatement of the blacklisted employees, increase in the salary of the date entry operators, regularisation of the services of the adhoc employees, equal pay for equal work.

The leaders said the minister and the Secretary of the department had sought 15-day time for fulfilling their demands, but the department did not nothing except for extending assurances to the union leaders. The contractual employees organised a gate rally in front of the gate of the roadways depot in Patti too.

The union also declared that they would observe a strike on June 27 and stage a dharna on June 28 in front of the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur.