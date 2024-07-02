Roadways’ contractual employees hold rally, demand regularisation of services

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 1

The employees working in the Roadways Department on a contractual basis — under the banner of Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers Union — held a gate rally here today. They stressed the current demands and condemned the alleged indifferent attitude of the state government for delaying the implementation of the assurance given to them to regularise their services. Satnam Singh Tur, president of the depot unit of the Union, said they have been demanding the regularisation of their services, implementation of the formula of equal work-equal pay and reinstatement of removed employees.

The leaders, who addressed on the occasion, warned the state government that the Union would be left with no option other than to hold a protest march on July 3 in Jalandhar in case their current demands were not accepted in the meeting with CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in Jalandhar today.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PRTC #PUNBUS #Punjab Roadways #Tarn Taran