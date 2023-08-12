Roadways contractual staff hold gate rally in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 11

Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC organised a gate rally at the main gate of the roadways workshop here on Friday. They declared that they would hold a ‘chakka jam’ for three days to be started from August 14. They also organised a gate rally in Patti, the native town of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The contractual employees have been on the agitation path for the last more than 15 years under the banner of the Punjab Roadways Punbus/ PRTC Contract Workers’ Union.

Avtar Singh, depot president of the union, leaders Baljit Singh, Satnam Singh and Lovpreet Singh addressed a gathering on the occasion and demanded the regularisation of their services under the term and conditions of civil services rules.

The leaders demanded the abolition of the contractual system, equal pay for equal work, restoration of a 5 per cent increase per year in their salary, end of the kilometre scheme and induction of 10,000 new buses in the roadways fleet.

They said during their three-day chakka jam, they would keep buses off roads and would organize a demonstration against the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister wherever they would go to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day and ask the reason for not accepting their demands.

The employees also held a gate rally in front of the roadways office. — OC

