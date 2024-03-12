Roadways contractual staff to stop buses today

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 11

The contractual employees of the roadways organised a gate rally here on Monday under the banner of Punjab Roadways Punbus, PRTC Contract Worker Union, Punjab.

The employees expressed their anguish against the state government and the management regarding non-implementation of their demands that were deemed accepted.

Satnam Singh Tur, president of the depot unit, while addressing the occasion, said that they have been fighting for the regularisation of their services besides the acceptance of other demands. He said that the management in a meeting with the leaders of agitating employees, assured them of accepting their demands but they have not been implemented. Satnam Singh Tur said that the union would stop buses on Tuesday afternoon and on March 13, they would march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Mohali to express their resentment against the state government.

Sukhchain Singh Sarhali, Gurmel Singh, Mukhtar Singh, Baljit Singh and Amritpal Singh, leaders of the union, also spoke on the occasion and warned the government against ignoring their demands. The contractual employees organised a gate rally in Patti too, the native town of Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar.

