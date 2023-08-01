Roadways contractual workers hold gate rally

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, July 31
Following a state-level call given by the Punjab Roadways Punbus/PRTC Contract Workers Union, the employees working on contract basis at the local depot branch of the roadways organised a gate rally in front of the roadways workshop on Monday.
The protesting employees have been demanding the regularisation of their services besides acceptance of their other demands. Avtar Singh, depot president who led the protesting workers, flayed the state government for not regularising their services in spite of the reality that they had crossed 20 years of service with insufficient salary.
Baljit Singh, Satnam Singh and Lovpreet Singh were among the union leaders who spoke on the occasion and laid stress on regularising of their services under the terms and conditions of Civil Services Rules, suspending of the contractual system, equal pay for equal work, restoration of 5 per cent annual increase in salary, end of the kilometer scheme and induction of 10,000 new buses in the roadways fleet.
The contractual roadways workers also organised a gate rally in front of the depot in Patti. The union leaders warned the government to be ready to face a backlash in case their demands are not met soon.
