Roadways signs new contract with firm for maintenance of bus terminal in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 12
After ending contract with company, a new agreement has been signed with a local private firm to maintain Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT). The agreement with JC Engineering Private Limited for operating the interstate bus terminal has been signed for a period of five years. The operation and maintenance contract is valued around Rs 1.35 crore.
Would manage an eight-acre area
The new firm would manage the terminal for the next five years overseeing around 2,100 buses on an eight-acre area that included parking facilities for scooters, bicycles and auto-rickshaws.
Earlier, the maintenance of bus terminal was given to Rohan and Rajdeep Infrastructure Company in 2005 and later transferred to Jee Bee Company in 2015.
Jatinder Bansal, new company’s manager, said the contract was negotiated between the government and the firm for a five-year term. He assured improvements in passenger facilities at the bus terminal.
