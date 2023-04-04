ROB on No.22 fatak to open soon: AAP MLA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

Having faced trouble for almost three years due to the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) on 22 number level crossing connecting the GT road with Islamabad, residents see a ray of light with Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu announcing that the bridge would be opened to public within the next one month.

Sandhu visited the construction site for inspecting the work. While work on the bridge had begun nearly three years ago, commuters had to pass a narrow passage. However for the last nearly two months, the passage was completely blocked and commuters were taking other routes, he said.

With the opening of the bridge, commuters would be greatly relieved as it would shorten the distance between Jhabal and beyond from Chheharta and nearby areas. It would also benefit a large number of students from the rural belt coming to Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University.