Robber shot dead, accomplice hurt

Amritsar, November 19
An alleged robber was shot dead while his accomplice was injured when they tried to rob a jeweller near Nirankari Bhavan falling under the Jandiala police station.
The incident occurred at around 10pm. The police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. A police official said investigation was being carried out to identify the killed youth and the search was on to nab his accomplice.
The police said investigation was underway.
