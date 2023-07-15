Robber shot dead in police encounter

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, July 14

A robber was killed and another injured in an encounter with the police in Kot Dharm Chand Kalan on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh (23) and the injured as Jobanpreet Singh (27), both residents of Bhojian village.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan informed media persons that the robbers were active in the area for the last three days committing five incidents, mainly of looting petrol pumps. The SSP said that the gang, in a white Swift car bearing the registration number PB-38, E-2057, robbed a petrol pump in Sarai Amanat Khan village in the border area, then looted a filling station in Sursingh village situated on the Jhabal –Khemkaran road on Friday.

The SSP added that all the police stations and posts were asked to be on alert. The robbers were on their way back to Bhojian village when they came across a police team from Manochahal Kalan post under Sadar police station, Tarn Taran. The police party signalled them to stop but they opened fire. In the return fire, there were injuries on both sides and the police vehicle was damaged in the encounter.

Both the robbers were brought to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where Manpreet Singh breathed his last. Medical Officer Dr Komal Kanwal Preet Kaur said that Jobanpreet Singh is under treatment.

#Tarn Taran