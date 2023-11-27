Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Tarn Taran, November 26
The city police arrested a robber on Saturday who made a failed bid to rob a worker, Rakesh Kali of the grain market, a few days back.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh said that the robber has been identified as Baljinder Singh Rajan, a resident of Kallha village. The Assistant Sub-Inspector said that the robber armed with pistol tried to rob Rakesh Kali who was standing in the grain market after loading a truck with paddy. Kali entered into a scuffle with the robber Baljinder Singh, but he managed to escape on his motorcycle from the spot after opening fire.
The police said that a pistol with two cartridges and a magazine has been recovered. The robber was facing two criminal cases already.
