Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 26

The city police arrested a robber on Saturday who made a failed bid to rob a worker, Rakesh Kali of the grain market, a few days back.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh said that the robber has been identified as Baljinder Singh Rajan, a resident of Kallha village. The Assistant Sub-Inspector said that the robber armed with pistol tried to rob Rakesh Kali who was standing in the grain market after loading a truck with paddy. Kali entered into a scuffle with the robber Baljinder Singh, but he managed to escape on his motorcycle from the spot after opening fire.

The police said that a pistol with two cartridges and a magazine has been recovered. The robber was facing two criminal cases already.

#Tarn Taran