Robbers arrested for looting cash

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 6

Sarhali police arrested two robbers on Wednesday for looting Rs 13,000 from a halwai (sweet-maker) on Tuesday near Benwalipur. Those arrested have been identified as Preetpal Singh of Dhotian and Sukhdev Singh Sukh of Pandori Gola. One of the robbers is absconding.

Sweet-maker Rajan Singh, a resident of Kajikot Kalan, was returning home on Tuesday night along with his assistant Vishal after receiving payment from Jaspal Singh of Benwalipur for his work. He and his assistant were on a motorbike. He was on way home when three bike-borne robbers stopped him. The robbers threatened to kill him with a sharp-edged weapon. The robbers took away the cash from him.

The robbers warned him not to raise the alarm and fled the spot. The police said two of the robbers had been arrested. A case has been registered. The arrested robbers were produced in the court on Thursday and sent to two days of police remand.