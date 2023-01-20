Robbers' gang busted, 3 held in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, January 19
The city police on Wednesday busted a five-member gang of robbers which was involved in robbery incidents that took place in the area over the last few months.
While three members of the gang were arrested on Wednesday with sharp-edged weapons, two managed to escape from the spot when the police party conducted a raid to nab them. Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said here on Thursday that those arrested were identified as Satnam Singh Lala of Pahuwind (Bhikhiwind), Gurwinder Singh Kalu of Noordi bazaar (Tarn Taran) and Charanjit Singh Channi of Kakka Kandiala. Those absconded were identified as Varinder Singh of Holy City (Tarn Taran) and Sagar Singh of Muhalla Jaswant Singh in Tarn Taran, said the SP.
The SP said the gang members were holding a meeting in an abandoned building when the police party headed by ASI Manjider Singh raided the spot.
A case under had been registered, added the SP
