Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police busted a gang of robbers and arrested seven persons. The police recovered three cars and two illegal weapons and live bullets from them. Those arrested are Ajaypal Singh of Jawahar Nagar; Harpreet Singh, and Gobinda of Railpur Kalan; Amardeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar; Piyush Sharma of Gobind Nagar; Ravi Bhanot of New Azaad Nagar; and Amit Bagga of Sultanwind Road. All accused were brought on police remand for further probe.