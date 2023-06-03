Robbers' gang busted, four arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

With the arrest of four persons, the police have busted a gang, which wa allegedly involved in extortion and robberies. Recently, the suspects had fired at a rival gang at Golden Gate here 10 days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Kunal Mahajan of Shivala Bhaiya, Bhupinder Singh of Sharifpura, Ajit Kumar of Model Town, Batala, and Simranjit Singh, alias Jujhar, of the Mohkampura area. Their two accomplices Paramdalip Singh, alias Sukhchain Singh, of Kazikot village in Tarn Taran and Ankush of Chheharta were yet to be arrested.

The police confiscated a Baleno car, three mobile phones and a sharp weapon from their possession while further probe was on.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City III said the police Ravneet Singh, alias Sonu Mota, a notorious criminal, had told the police that on May 21 he along with his friends had gone for dinner at a hotel near the Amritsar-Verka bypass road. He said when they came out, a car halted close to them, two occupants came out and started firing at them indiscriminately and fled from the spot.

The police had registered a case under Section 307, 336 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was in this connection.

The ADC said during investigations Kunal and Bhupinder were arrested five days ago while Ajit was apprehended two days ago. Simranjit Singh, who had around 24 criminal cases registered against him, was nabbed yesterday.

Investigations carried out so far revealed that Kunal and his accomplices had kidnapped and extorted Rs 10 lakh from a bookie Shubham (match fixer) of Nagina Avenue on February 2 this year. They committed this crime at the behest of Lal of the Rani Bazaar area in Sharifpura. They had also snatched a car from Medical Enclave on May 16 night. He said Kunal had also a murder bid case registered against him. Bhupinder had three cases including one of murder bid and another of the NDPS Act case registered against him.