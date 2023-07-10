Robbers loot Pungrain godown, decamp with 531quintals of wheat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 9

Around 30 armed persons looted a Pungrain godown located in Bal Kalan village after detaining six security guards in a room on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The looters decamped with two trucks loaded with 1,063 bags containing 531 quintals of wheat. Harmandeep Singh, inspector, Pungrain (Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Limited), said the wheat was procured by the Punjab Government firm and kept at an open plinth storage facility on Jahangir Road, near Nave Naag village in Majitha subdivision here. He said the firm had deputed four security guards for the day and six watchmen for the night at the godown.

He said on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, six security guards — Vijay Kumar, Jagpreet Singh, Jagir Singh, Kewal Singh, Sunny Singh and Satpal Singh — were on duty at the godown.

He said around 30 persons armed with pistols and sharp and blunt weapons entered the godown by jumping over the walls at around 12.15 am.

He said the robbers detained the security guards and locked them up in a room. They also threatened to kill them in case they raised an alarm or called anyone. Later, the robbers loaded wheat bags on two trucks and fled from the godown.

He said the incident came to light when Sunny Singh called him over phone. The inspector said he along with his colleague Ashish Mahajan reached the godown. During counting, they found 1,063 bags containing 531quintals of wheat missing.

The police have registered a case under Sections 395 (dacoity), 342 (illegal detention), 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unknown persons. Further investigation is in progress. — TNS