Robbers on the prowl in Tarn Taran

2 miscreants held for snatching earrings; another for fans from govt school

Robbers on the prowl in Tarn Taran

A robbery suspect in the custody of Patti police. File photo

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 17

In the last two days, incidents of looting, snatching and theft were reported from different parts of the city.

Raghav Joshi, a resident of Amritsar and employee of Bajaj Finance company, was robbed of the belongings he was carrying near Booh village here on Sunday. He was on his motorcycle when three motorcycle-borne robbers, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, appeared on the spot. The robbers took away his laptop, two phone heads and other apparatus. Harike police registered a case under Sections 379-B and 341 of the IPC against the robbers on Monday.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a hand bag from Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Miandwind from Khadooor Sahib village, on Monday. The victim had come to the SDM’s office in Khadoor Sahib for her immigration work.

In her statement to the police, Rupinder said there were Rs 20,000 cash and an important document related to offer letters of her kids from Italy and other important documents like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter cards, educational certificates of her family members. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered by Goindwal Sahib police.

Gurcharan Singh, a garment dealer of Tarn Taran, was robbed of Rs 55,000 near Goindwal Sahib on Monday night. He was on way back from Goindwal Sahib after closing his temporary make-shift vendor at a fair in Goindwal Sahib. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered by Goindwal Sahib police on Monday.

Meanwhile, Verowal police on Monday arrested Harpal Singh Bhala, a resident of Jalalabad, in a theft case. ASI Hari Singh said the accused had stolen two fans from the premises of Government Girls Elementary School, Jalalabad. A case under Sections 380 and 451 of the IPC against the accused.

Patti city police arrested two snatchers on Monday. The accused had been identified as Paramjit Singh Pamma and Gurnishan Singh Nikka of Thatha village. ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the accused had snatched the earrings of a woman of the city on Sunday evening. Mohinderpal Singh, son of the victim, said his mother was walking in the street after meal and the snatchers who were on a motorcycle snatched her ear-rings and fled the spot.

A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered by Patti city police.

Besides, miscreants stole wine bottles from a shop on the Sarhali road in Patti town after breaking its lock. The miscreants made off with 65 bottles of wine of different brands and 10 beer bottles. The shop is situated just a few metres away from the police naka.

The robbers failed to break the locks of a wine shop situated near the grain market, Patti, and then they moved to the Sarhali road and stole wine and beer bottles. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered by Patti police on Monday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

3
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

4
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

5
Entertainment

Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', will his exit impact show's popularity?

6
Nation

Officer who played key role in 1971 Battle of Laungewala is no more

7
Nation

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

8
Sports

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

9
Health

Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

10
Nation

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...

Punjab protesting farmers spent night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Punjab protesting farmers spend night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz: SC

Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court

Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Don’t restrict supply: US to india

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

3 hurt; all from Jammu region

Cities

View All

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Amritsar residents peeved over not shifting ISBT to Vallah

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Dadu Majra dumping ground issue: HC calls for another action-taken report from Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Couple gets lifer in dowry death case

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: Youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp

No action on illegal constructions in Patiala