Robbers on the prowl in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 17

In the last two days, incidents of looting, snatching and theft were reported from different parts of the city.

Raghav Joshi, a resident of Amritsar and employee of Bajaj Finance company, was robbed of the belongings he was carrying near Booh village here on Sunday. He was on his motorcycle when three motorcycle-borne robbers, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, appeared on the spot. The robbers took away his laptop, two phone heads and other apparatus. Harike police registered a case under Sections 379-B and 341 of the IPC against the robbers on Monday.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a hand bag from Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Miandwind from Khadooor Sahib village, on Monday. The victim had come to the SDM’s office in Khadoor Sahib for her immigration work.

In her statement to the police, Rupinder said there were Rs 20,000 cash and an important document related to offer letters of her kids from Italy and other important documents like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter cards, educational certificates of her family members. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered by Goindwal Sahib police.

Gurcharan Singh, a garment dealer of Tarn Taran, was robbed of Rs 55,000 near Goindwal Sahib on Monday night. He was on way back from Goindwal Sahib after closing his temporary make-shift vendor at a fair in Goindwal Sahib. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered by Goindwal Sahib police on Monday.

Meanwhile, Verowal police on Monday arrested Harpal Singh Bhala, a resident of Jalalabad, in a theft case. ASI Hari Singh said the accused had stolen two fans from the premises of Government Girls Elementary School, Jalalabad. A case under Sections 380 and 451 of the IPC against the accused.

Patti city police arrested two snatchers on Monday. The accused had been identified as Paramjit Singh Pamma and Gurnishan Singh Nikka of Thatha village. ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the accused had snatched the earrings of a woman of the city on Sunday evening. Mohinderpal Singh, son of the victim, said his mother was walking in the street after meal and the snatchers who were on a motorcycle snatched her ear-rings and fled the spot.

A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered by Patti city police.

Besides, miscreants stole wine bottles from a shop on the Sarhali road in Patti town after breaking its lock. The miscreants made off with 65 bottles of wine of different brands and 10 beer bottles. The shop is situated just a few metres away from the police naka.

The robbers failed to break the locks of a wine shop situated near the grain market, Patti, and then they moved to the Sarhali road and stole wine and beer bottles. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered by Patti police on Monday.