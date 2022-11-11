Robbers open fire at Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

A trader was injured in a firing incident at his shop on the National Highway No. 54 near the Muradpur locality by three armed robbers on Wednesday night.

The shopkeeper, Gurprem Singh (24) of Rureassal, running a welding shop was about to leave from his shop when three armed robbers came there. They attempted to snatch his silver chain and opened fire. Gurprem suffered bullet injury in his leg. The robbers fled the spot after the incident.

The victim was taken to the Tarn Taran civil hospital and was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

After receiving information, a police party led by Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh visited the spot and collected information.

The police said a case under Sections 307, 379-B, 506 and 511 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered and further proceeding had been initiated.