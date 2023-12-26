Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 25

Six armed and masked dacoits struck at a family in posh Golden Enclave of Deep Avenue here on Monday. The dacoits failed to achieve their main target, but took away two purses and two mobiles from the house. The target of the dacoits was the house of a former SAD councillor, Sawinder Singh Arora, who runs a sweet shop in the town. Though residents of Deep Avenue have arranged for their own watchman, he was not present when the incident took place.

Parminder Singh, elder son of Sawinder Singh Arora, told this correspondent that six dacoits came to their residence on two motorcycles with no registration numbers. He said two of the dacoits remained stationed outside the residence on their motorcycles and the remaining four entered the residential complex.

The dacoits detained all the family members at gunpoint and warned them against raising the alarm. Somehow, Ritu Arora, wife of Parminder Singh, took her two sons into a separate room. She informed her husband of the incident who was at the shop.

The armed dacoits threatened to shoot one of the family members in case Ritu failed to come out of the room. She was forced to come out of the room. One of the dacoits pointed his revolver at a four-year-old son of Ritu Arora and called them to give them whole cash, jewellery and other valuable articles.

Parminder Singh said in the meantime he came to the spot and identified the two, who were standing outside the residence, as dacoits. He scuffled with one of them and took him inside the residence. The dacoits immediately came out of the rooms and managed to escape by making indiscriminate firing. SHO Gagandeep Singhvisited the spot but did not share any detail regarding the incident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran