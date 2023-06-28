Robbers strike at two places in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

Two robbery incidents were reported from rural areas in the district on Monday.

In the first incident, a petrol pump employee was shot at and robbed in Mehta area by three persons armed with country-made pistols, while in the second, six armed persons looted a liquor vend in Jandiala Guru area. The vend belonged to former Zila Parishad chairman and SAD leader Rajinder Kumar, alias Pappu Jaintipuria.

Bariyam Singh, a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh who worked as a salesman at the liquor vend, told the police that on Saturday night, he was present at the tavern when six youths came on two motorcycles. They had their faces covered. He said two of them entered the vend. One of them was armed with a pistol and the other was having a sharp-edged weapon (datar).

He said the youth armed with the datar attacked him, but he somehow escaped. The other robber shot at him, but the bullet hit the candy. He said he got frightened and left the counter and the accused collected the cash and fled away on their motorcycles. He said initially they tried to identify the perpetrators on their own, but later they lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

The police have registered a case under Sections 336, 323, 379-B (2), 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Similarly, Rahul Sharma of Pathankot, who works as a salesman at Iqbal filling station at Usma village, told Mehta police that around 3.40pm on Monday, he was on duty when three youths came on a bike. Two of them came to him and took out pistols. One shot at his foot and snatched Rs 20,000 from him.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigation. A case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified robbers.

Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh said they were working on different leads and the accused would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, two unknown motorcyclists snatched a mobile phone from Rakhi, a resident of Mohkampura area in the city. She came out of the house during power outage when the accused snatched her mobile. The Mohkampura police have registered a case in this regard.