Robbers target finance firm branch in Amritsar, decamp with Rs 1.11 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Armed robbers targeted a finance firm branch in Jandiala here on Sunday, and decamped with Rs 1.11 lakh.

Sukhjinder Kaur and I were working, when two youth entered the branch. They pointed weapons at us and decamped with the collection amount of Rs1.11 lakh from the drawer. The duo had covered their faces and came on a bike, which did not have any number plate. Harpreet Kaur, branch manager, Annapurna Finance Private Limited, Jandiala

Though the Jandiala police have registered a case, there has been no breakthrough so far. Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, and branch manager of Annapurna Finance Private Limited, Jandiala, told the police that she and another employee Sukhjinder Kaur were working on the computer, when two youth entered the branch. She said they pointed weapons at them and decamped with the collection amount of Rs1.11 lakh from the drawer. She said the duo had covered their faces and came on a bike which did not have any number plate.

Sub-Inspector Manohar Singh said a case under Section 379 B of the IPC was registered, while further probe to nail the perpetrators was on. “The police are scrutinising the CCTV cameras in the area to get some clues in the case,” he said.