Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 20

An ASI of the Punjab Police, Balwinder Singh, who was on the PCR duty near the State Bank of India (SBI) at Dhotian village on Wednesday, was shot at and seriously injured by robbers, when he tried to prevent them from looting the bank.

The injured ASI was admitted to a local private hospital in Tarn Taran where his condition was stated to be critical.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the police had laid nakas and stepped up patrolling in the area to arrest the suspects. Appreciating the ASI for showing courage, the SSP said Balwinder saved Rs 20 lakh in cash, which arrived at bank today, from being looted.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), who visited the crime spot, said four armed masked robbers came to the SBI on two bikes. They parked their vehicles outside bank.

The SP said three robbers entered the bank and one of them stood outside to keep a watch. In the meantime, someone noticed suspicious activities of the masked robbers and managed to come out of the bank. He brought the matter into the notice of the cop on the PCR duty, who was just a few yards away from the bank. The policeman, ASI Balwinder Singh, immediately came to the bank gate and closely observed the robbers, who were inside.

The robber standing outside the bank informed his accomplices inside bank about the ASI. When the trio rushed out of the bank, they entered into scuffle with the ASI and opened fire at him. When the ASI returned the fire, the robbers started firing at him indiscriminately and managed to escape from the spot.

The whole incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the bank.

Chauhan said the case would be solved soon as the police teams were conducting raids to nab robbers.

