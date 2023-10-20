Robbery bid: Police get vital clues of suspects, doubt victim family's claim

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

The police are suspicious if there was a robbery bid in a Sultanwind village or not. Earlier, the police claimed to have got vital clues about the suspects, who shot a dairy owner in a Sultanwind village in an alleged robbery bid a week ago.

Around six armed persons had entered the house of dairy owner Balkar Singh on point of pistols and shot him.

“We have vital clues of the incident. We have identified the suspects and raids are on to arrest them,” said Dr Mehtab Singh Gill, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I). He said the police could not name the suspects at present as it would hamper the probe.

“The suspects did not take away anything from the house, but they shot Balkar Singh. This raises questions over the information provided as per which they entered the house for looting it,” a police official said. The motive of suspects would be clear once they were arrested, he added.

Around six armed persons shot at a dairy owner in a looting bid at Sultanwind village here on October 11. The robbers came in an SUV and had covered their faces with black cloth. The bullet had pierced through victim near his waist.

Gagandeep Singh, son of the victim, had said that around 7 am, his father had gone to open dairy located behind the house. He said his father returned home soon with several unknown miscreants pointing pistols at him. They entered the house, held all family members hostage and entered a room along with his father. They asked him to handover whatever the family had.

A few minutes later, the family heard a gunshot and the robbers fled from the spot leaving his father injured in the room.