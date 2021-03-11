Robotic arm-assisted tech showing encouraging results

Amritsar, May 10
The US FDA approved Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology for knee and hip replacement was launched at Parkash Hospital here on Tuesday.
This was revealed in a press conference by representatives of Stryker India, a leading global medical device company, headquartered in the US, and Parkash Hospital.
The doctors stated that the technology enables surgeons to deliver more predictable surgical outcomes with increased accuracy.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parkash Singh Dhillon said, “One of the challenges with traditional surgery is that surgical accuracy depends mostly on the surgeon’s experience and technique. This technology allows us surgeons to make precise bone cuts on the diseased joint, every single time.” He claimed that the first 22 patients operated with the new technique have shown encouraging results.
This new technology has tremendous patient benefits such as precise planning and bone cuts, more bone and soft tissue preservation, less post-op pain, faster recovery, quicker discharge and less blood loss, he added.
Meenakshi Nevatia, vice-president and managing director, Stryker India, said, “We are excited about the potential impact the technology would bring in improving patient outcomes for joint replacement across Punjab.”
