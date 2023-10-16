Roll back move to transer regular staff: Pharmacists

Amritsar, October 15

The Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association submitted memorandums to MLAs Jasbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer here on Sunday. The association urged the government to roll back its decision of transferring regular employees from the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Association president Ashok Kumar Sharma said the government had earlier converted the primary health centres (PHCs) and other health institutions to Aam Aadmi Clinics and now it was transferring regular employees posted there. “The government has plans to hire employees on a contract basis for these clinics, which is against the interest of the employees,” he further added.

The association also demanded filling of vacant posts through regular employment.

