Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The roof of a two-storey house collapsed at Tilka Nagar near Bhiayan Da Shivala in Muslim Ganj area here on Monday. Volunteers of the Sewa Society and nearby residents of the locality rescued two girls from the house. The incident took place around 12.15 pm.

According to information, the house was in a deplorable condition. However, the house owner claimed that pits dug for laying sewer pipes led to water accumulation alongside walls of the house, which further resulted into cracks in the house.

The house owner, Satnam Singh, is a vegetable seller. He left the house around 12.10 pm. A few minutes later, the roof walls collapsed, leading to falling down of the roof. A 15-year-old girl, Ravneet Kaur, was trapped inside the room while another 6-year-old girl, Chanpreet Kaur, was on the first floor of the house.

The mother of the girls raised the alarm and a fire brigade team from Sewa Society reached the spot around 12.50 pm. They took away the debris of the roof and rescued the girls. The girls suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The house owner demanded compensation from the government as he had no place to live in. Moti Lal, a volunteer of the Sewa Society, said, “We took one hour to remove the debris. Thankfully, both the girls were rescued.”