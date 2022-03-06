Rountable meet focuses on boosting exports

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

With a view to prepare for economic rebounding in the face of post-pandemic times, SBI-PHDCCI jointly held an Industry Roundtable Meet with focus on strengthening the base of Punjab’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and export ecosystem here last night.

Keynote address was presented by Anukool Bhatnagar, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Local Headquarter and Head-Nepal Desk, SBI, who was also the chief guest, reflected on the macroeconomic trends in the light of pandemic and its adverse impacts on the industry, especially on SMEs and exports. SBI is open for meeting the financing requirements of Punjab’s industries of all sizes SMEs and large corporates and assured the industry participants attending the meet about the banks unwavering support for their businesses. He suggested the industry to adapt to the new normal and brave it through their entrepreneurial zeal.

PHDCCI, National Apex Chamber established in 1905, has been relentlessly working for the socio-economic development of Indian States’ with an axiom, “Strong states make strong nation.” —