Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from gurdwara golak

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 8

Offerings worth Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday from Gurdwara Hisseaana Sahib, Naushehra Pannuan, by thieves who broke open the golak. Satnam Singh, president, gurdwara committee, in his complaint to the Sarhali police, said when he and Baba Sukhwinder Singh, granthi, went to gurdwara on Thursday morning to recite Gurbani, they discovered that theft had taken place.

At night, there were five sewadars, who were asleep when the incident took place at the gurdwara. Satnam Singh told the police that he and Baba Sukhwinder Singh had gone to the ‘Sukhassan’ site of the holy Guru Granth Sahib when they saw the windows and doors broken. On search, they found the golak lying in the garden with its locks broken.

ASI Jaspreet Singh said a cased under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered in this connection and further investigation was in progress.

#Tarn Taran