Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

The police have cracked the burglary case in which an unidentified person had decamped with Rs1.60 crore cash and jewellery worth around Rs40 lakh from the residence of Dr Harpreet Singh who runs a physiotherapy centre on Tarn Taran Road here.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Tarlok Singh, alias Baba Bandhni, a resident of Bandhni Kalan village in Moga, and recovered Rs80 lakh and a car from his possession.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 11 and 12 last year.

Dr Harpreet Singh had shifted to Lawrence Road area. He had told the police that the unidentified person had stolen Rs1.60 crore cash and 830 gm of gold jewellery from the house. The police had registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. A special investigating team headed by DCP Rashpal Singh was formed. ACP Gurwinder Singh and CIA staff in-charge Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa were other members of the SIT.

Rashpal Singh said during investigation, the police stumbled upon a CCTV grab of the suspect. He said using technical help and intelligent sources, the police identified the accused. He said acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed him with the car (PB-29-AE-0240) and Rs 30 lakh stolen from the house. During his interrogation, the police recovered Rs 50 lakh more. The DCP said investigation revealed that he had six criminal cases registered against him in Moga, Khanna and Faridkot areas. He said a probe was on to recover the remaining amount from him.