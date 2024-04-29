Rs 14 lakh unaccounted cash recovered from Amritsar resident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff recovered Rs 14 lakh from a scooter rider as unaccounted money on Saturday night. The police had set a naka for routine checking when recovery was made from a resident. The videography of the recovery was done by the flying squad of the East Assembly segment and cash deposited in the malkhana after informing the Income Tax Department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Navjot Singh said a team led by ACP (East) Gurindervir Singh, Maqbulpura police station SHO Sarabjeet Singh and CIA in-charge Amolk Singh had set up a check post near DNR Pride Hotel on GT Road. During random search, the police recovered unaccounted Rs 14 lakh from a scooter storage compartment. A team of Income Tax officials was called on the spot and investigation was handed over to them.

