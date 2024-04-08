Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

In run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the police today recovered Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash from two persons in separate incidents at a naka laid at Golden Gate entry point here today.

The Punjab Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at the naka intercepted a Thar (bearing registration No. PB02EG8300) belonging to Ranjit Singh, a resident of Golden Avenue, and recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from him. He owns Greenwood Hotel falling in the jurisdiction of the Maqboolpura police station. Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said as Ranjit could not produce any documents regarding cash so it was seized.

In the second incident, Rs 1.3 lakh was confiscated from Paramjit Singh, a resident of Mulechak village, who was driving a car (bearing registration No. 9PB-89-8961). Paramjit rents out private cars to the Income Tax Department. He could not produce any documents regarding the amount seized from his possession.

The ADCP said the cash was counted in presence of the flying squad and the proceeding was video graphed. The cash was deposited in malkhana and Income Tax Department was informed about the seizure.

The ADCP said the police was maintaining high vigil and ensuring implementation of the model code of conduct. She said as per guidelines, an individual cannot carry cash beyond the limit of Rs 50,000. She said carrying liquor, arms and ammunition was also prohibited. She said a person was not allowed to carry a gift item worth more than Rs 10,000. She urged the public to cooperate with the police to maintain the law and order and follow guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

