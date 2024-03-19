Rs 2.56 crore fine collected from passengers sans train tickets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

Officials of the Ferozepur Division collected Rs 2.56 crore fine from ticketless passengers in the division spread across parts of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in February this year. Besides, hundreds of passengers were fined for littering on premises of railway stations in the division.

Intensive checking drive in trains has been lauched by a team of the Ferozepur Division to curb ticketless and irregular travel and provide better services to genuine rail commuters. During ticket checking in trains in February, staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division caught 25,928 passengers travelling without tickets or irregularly.

The head office gave the Ferozepur Division a revenue target of Rs 2.50 crore that was to be earned through ticket checking. Ticket checking staff of the division earned three per cent more than the given target.

Besides, to prevent public from littering and make them aware about cleanliness, regular checks were conducted at main railway stations of the division. An amount of

Rs 81,000 was collected from 569 passengers for littering on railway station premises.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said ticket checking campaign would continue in the division. The main objective of the drive was to improve sale of railway tickets and recover fine from ticketless passengers so that they travelled only with proper tickets. He lauded ticket checking staff for their collective efforts and hard work.

