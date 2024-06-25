Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 24

Following the interrogation of two accomplices of the US-based drugs and arms smuggler Sarvan Singh, alias Bhola Hevelian, the Amritsar (Rural) police recovered

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money, gold jewellery and a car from their possession here today.

The money, jewellery and car were seized following disclosure of Akash Seth, alias Raghu, and Sukhdeep Singh, both residents of Rajansani village.

According to sources, the police have launched a manhunt to nab four accomplices whose names cropped up during interrogation of three accomplices of Bhola Havelian. Besides Akash and Sukhdeep, the police had arrested Karanjit Singh, a resident of Khalra in Tarn Taran.

An official privy to the investigation wishing anonymity said absconders got contraband smuggled from Pakistan which was hidden in the border belt. Their arrest could lead to the recovery of the contraband, he said.

Amritsar (Rural) police in a joint operation with the Central agencies had recovered six pistols along with 10 magazines from the possession of the trio. The police had recovered six pistols — five .30 bore Star model, one 9mm Glock, six live cartridges, 10 magazines, 200 grams of heroin and one electronic weighing machine — from their possession.

Bhola Havelian is carrying Rs 2 lakh cash reward for the information leading to his arrest. He is brother of drug smuggler Ranjeet Singh, alias Cheeta. Bhola Havelian is wanted in a 532 kg heroin haul case in which he was arrested in May 2020. He was mastermind behind smuggling of the contraband which was seized by the Customs Department at the Integrated Check Post, Attari, in July 2019. The case is being investigated by the NIA.

The police said they would soon bring Ranjit Singh on production warrant from jail for further investigation in the case.

