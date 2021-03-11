Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Pathankot MC chief says matter probed, report submitted to Director (Local Bodies)

Government funds worth crores of rupees meant for the betterment of the lower strata of society, have allegedly been siphoned off into the bank accounts of the kin of Congress councillors of the Pathankot Municipal Corporation (MC).

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, April 26

In March, just as the Assembly elections were round the corner, a social worker Pawan Kumar blew the whistle by lodging a complaint with the Director (Local Bodies), following which the MC Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) was asked to conduct a probe.

We are eagerly awaiting the report. We are also watching with interest how the MC manages to wriggle out of this tight situation. Everybody knows that a Congress leader and councillors were hand in glove with each other. The MC is doing its level best to brush the controversy under the carpet which, in any case, will not be allowed to happen. I demand an FIR for embezzling government funds against the Mayor and the Congress satrap. Vibhuti Sharma, AAP halqa in-charge, Pathankot

The bungling may open a can of worms for a leading Congress politician at whose behest the money was diverted. The axe can also fall on nearly 20 erring councillors as they face disqualification from the MC House.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal confirmed that the CVO had sent his findings to the Director. She, however, did not divulge the contents of the report.

Leaders of all political parties are keenly awaiting the inquiry report.

“We are eagerly awaiting the report. We are also watching with interest how the MC manages to wriggle out of this tight situation. Everybody knows that the Congress leader and councillors were hand in glove with each other. The MC is doing its level best to brush the controversy under the carpet which, in any case, will not be allowed to happen. I demand an FIR for embezzling government funds against the Mayor and the Congress satrap. Criminal cases should be registered against the councillors involved in the scam and also against their kin, who are the real beneficiaries,” said Vibhuti Sharma, AAP halqa in-charge, Pathankot.

Sources claim that just before the poll, a grant of Rs 3.50 crore was given to the MC under the Punjab Nirman Programme (PNP). The money, according to norms, should have been spent on helping the poor and backward to repair their houses.

Norms stipulate that a JE-level officer undertakes a mandatory visit to the houses of applicants. Verifications of credentials of applicants are stringently adhered to before money is given. However, in this case, the rules were broken with impunity even as nearly 600 relatives of 20 Congress councillors illegally benefitted. An amount of Rs 30,000 has been credited directly to the bank accounts of each of the 600 relatives, making a complete mockery of the stipulations of the PNP. Fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces of Congress councillors were all part of the rip-off.

“When the money was being diverted and distributed, it was a free for all. Councillors had a hard time identifying relatives who were actually being left out of the circus. If anybody was left out, he was asked to join the revelry. Everybody was in the loop. Rs 3.50 crore has gone down the drain without a whimper. These people were thinking that the Congress will retain power. Consequently, they were also hoping that the dust will not hit the fan. Now, with AAP sweeping to power, these very councillors are finding themselves swimming against the tide,” maintained Vikas Saini, area coordinator of AAP.

Ex-Pathankot Mayor Anil Vasudeva said: “It is high time the chaff was separated from the grain. I have information that the probe may turn out to be a wishy-washy affair. Only a judicial inquiry can bring the culprits to book. Councillors are under oath not to give any monetary advantage to their relatives. Moreover, a councillor falls in the ambit of the ‘Office of Profit’ clause, which prohibits him from helping out his kin. Not one, but all rules have been shredded to smithereens,” he said.

Sources say the connivance of MC officials cannot be ruled out. “In such a big scandal, it is simply not possible that officials had no role to play. They should also be brought under the microscope. This is a perfect case of fiscal misdemeanour,” Vibhuti said.

