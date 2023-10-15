Rs 4 crore to be spent on roads in Amritsar Central constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

All roads falling under the Central Assembly constituency would be repaired at the cost of Rs 4 crore. Amritsar Central MLA Dr Ajay Gupta today said this during the inauguration of the road repair works, which was a long-pending demand of residents of the constituency.

“Roads would be repaired and re-carpeted in several areas, including Katra Jaimal Singh, roads leading to Clock Tower, Karmo Deodhi and the adjoining markets. These are some of the busiest commercial areas inside walled city and witness heavy traffic throughput the day. These roads need to be up to the mark for the convenience of the people,” he said.

The roads inside the walled city have become a bane for residents. Potholes had appeared on roads during heavy rain this year. The narrow lanes inside the walled city witness traffic congestion and accidents due to damaged roads.