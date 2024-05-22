Rs 4 lakh robbery case: Third accomplice held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

The Mohkampur police arrested the third accomplice of those who robbed Rs 4 lakh from an Activa-borne person on March 28. The accused has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Hussainpura, Amritsar.

Earlier, the police arrested Manoj Kumar, alias Manga, a resident of Gali Mochia Wali, Maha Singh Gate, on April 7 and recovered Rs 30,000 and Amit Kumar, alias Parothi, a resident of Bhushanpura, on April 4 and recovered Rs 100,000.

The police got a complaint from Surjeet Kumar of New Pawan Nagar, Batala Road, Amritsar, that he retired as JE from the Electricity Department and now helps his son Deepak Rampal in selling his books to the school. On March 28, around 3.30 pm he was going to pay Rs 4 lakh to his son and put it in a bag in on his Activa.

The motorcyclists came and thrashed the victim and ran away after grabbing the bag containing Rs 4 lakh. The police had registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC at the Mohkampura police station.

