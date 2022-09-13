Rs 46 crore for improving surface infra in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

After nearly a two-decade-long wait, the road from Darshan Avenue in Sultanwind area to Gurdwara Daburji was inaugurated by Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar here on Monday. Nijjar announced that the government would spend Rs 46 crore on improving the surface infrastructure in the holy city.

Nijjar said the all-around development of the city would remain incomplete without durable and quality roads. People were a disturbed lot due to the non-construction of this road for the last 20 years. No party had paid heed to the problems of the Sultanwind area, he said.

He anticipated that the construction of this road would bring a lot of relief to the commuters and residents of the area. He said that benches will also be installed along this road for people to take rest.

Dr Nijjar said he also facilitated the beginning of construction work on link roads around the Golden Gate on the GT Road. Urgent maintenance repairs would be carried out soon on all city roads. He instructed the officials that there would be no compromise on quality work and all development works must be completed within the stipulated time.