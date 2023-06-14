RSC, London, confers registered scientist award on GND varsity student

Tribune News Service

Amritsar June 13

Yatin Batra, a postgraduate student at the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University, has been awarded Registered Scientist Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), London. This award is a measure of excellence in the field of chemical sciences, its promotion, high-level practical skills, and applying scientific concepts and techniques to new and different areas of work.

Yatin has worked as undergraduate project fellow with Prof Palwinder Singh at Guru Nanak Dev University and has also published a research paper as a contributing author on the synthesis of small peptides for type-2 diabetes mellitus. He has also spent two months at IIT-Guwahati, working with Prof Subhendu Shekhar Bag on the project titled Expansion of Genetic Code. “The award recognises extensive contributions to the development and promotion of research in different scientific fields and also the scientific knowledge, and achievements of an individual gained over the years, regardless of the academic background. I am glad for the recognition,” shared Yatin.

In 2022, Yatin was also selected as an associate member of the Royal Society of Chemistry making him now the youngest achiever of this award from Punjab. Currently, he is also serving as president of the ACS-International Student Chapter, which was recently established at the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University.