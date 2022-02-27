RTE violation: Probe resumes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Resuming the probe into a complaint registered against a private school in Rayya block 2, the District Education Office has directed the complainants to appear on Feburary 28. The Punjab Education Department has also redirected all private schools in Rayya block 2 to comply with the norms under RTE Act.

We will bring all schools under investigation. On the complaint against a private school in Butala, a notice was issued to the administration and the principal. Dalbag Singh Tur, Education Officer, Raiya Block 2

The DEO sought response from the Block Education Officer (Elementary), Rayya block 2, on a complaint against the alleged selling reserved seats under the RTE Act, and non-compliance of filling of 25 per cent seats for students of the economically weaker section (EWS) in January.

Complainant Satnam Singh Gill, president, Minorities Public Welfare Organisation, had requested the authorities to carry out an investigation into the matter.

The authorities concerned had put the probe on hold due to the implementation of the election code of conduct in view of the Punjab Assembly poll. However, the district Education Department had now issued a notice to carry out the probe.

Dalbag Singh Tur, Education Officer, Raiya block 2, who is the investigating officer, was handed over a list of private schools that were allegedly violating the norms on February 25.

Gill had asked the investigation authorities to identify the schools that had not mentioned or disclosed the number of quota seats for the EWS or had not been filling them.

Tur said they would bring every school under investigation. He said acting on the complaint against a private school in Butala, a notice had been issued to the administrative structure and the principal of the institution under scanner.

EWS seats not filled