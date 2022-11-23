RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

Tribune News Service

Charnajit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 22

The town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation presented a controversial proposal in the MC General House to blacklist several Right to Information (RTI) activists, who they alleged were more into blackmailing the officials rather than procuring information in general public interest. However, Mayor Karmajit Singh Rintu asked for holding back the proposal and get the opinion of MC’s law officer in this regard.

The RTI activists arranged an unofficial copy of the proposal and are now planning to move court against the alleged violation of their Right to Information.

As per the proposal, the MTP wing officials claimed that RTI activists are harassing the government officials and public by filing 200 to 300 applications and complaints every month. The MTP officers stated that government employees waste a lot of time responding to these RTI queries and public work suffers. They mentioned 13 names of RTI activists and alleged that they are listed as “serial complainants” in the MC departments. The MC officials alleged that their prime objective is to get money and not social work. They also defame the MC and its officers.

The officials proposed to blacklist the 13 RTI activists and send their information to the Public Information Commission.

Reacting to the proposal, RTI activist Suresh Sharma, whose name was mentioned on top said, “We are going to file a defamation suit against the MTP wing officials in the court. They have to prove that we are involved in corrupt practices, otherwise the court will punish them.”

Gurmeet Singh Bablu, an RTI activist, whose name is not in the list said, “RTI is the right of every resident. One can file 1,000 RTI applications. How can the MC blacklist them? It is against the right of citizens. They defame every activist to hide their corrupt practices. We will fight against it.”

Raman Kumar Bakshi, Senior Deputy Mayor, who supported the proposal in MC House said, “These activists file 300 RTI applications in a month. They demand personal information and details of registered documents building plans of private properties. The officials and staff of MC are overburdened by these RTI applications. The MC does not blame all the activists and RTI applicants. Only 13 were identified to be blacklisted. The proposal was not passed but we had supported it.”