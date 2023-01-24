Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 23

Lack of traffic sense among the drivers and violation of rules in the absence of sufficient traffic staff to monitor the situation on roads and lack of will on the part of administration to take action against the violators has left the city in complete traffic chaos.

Jumping signals, driving on the wrong side, changing lanes to get ahead of other vehicles are some of the common violations often seen at traffic junctions and on roads.

While most drivers do not care for traffic norms, the policemen too appear to be helpless. A traffic cop said, “It is not possible for one policeman to manage a chowk. If I stand on one side of the road, the drivers on three other sides, especially youngsters, would rush their vehicles at the first opportunity and jump traffic signals.”

The traffic cops stated that apart from increasing their strength at all chowks, there is a need to take strict action against the violators. They stated that pressure is often brought to bear on them by a local politician or senior officials who ask them to be lenient.

Meanwhile, residents complained that due to the present traffic mess, the people are forced to spend more time on the roads which is frustrating. “A person who has to take a right turn at traffic signals can be seen standing on the extreme right. And when he takes the turn, he forces the entire traffic to stop,” said Kuljit Singh, a local resident.

The residents demanded that there is a need to make drivers aware of traffic rules and ethics. “The government must make all the traffic violators attend a seven-hour training session. It would not only serve as punishment but also make drivers aware of traffic norms.

The residents stated that driving on the roads has become frustrating as traffic jams are witnessed at every nook and corner.