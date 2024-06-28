Rural pharmacists demand regular jobs from state govt

Amritsar, July 27
Rural Health Pharmacy Officers’ Association and Class IV Workers’ Association have threatened to organise a ‘Pol Khol’ rally against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Jalandhar West constituency if the government failed to accept their demand for regularisation of services.
Rural Health Pharmacy Officers’ Association president Kamaljit Singh Chauhan said, “Rural pharmacists are working on contractual basis since 2006. At present, we are getting Rs 11,000 as monthly salary.” Though pharmacists are categorised in Class C, still they are getting less than the factory workers, he complained.
Chauhan said that they had met the Panchayat and Health Ministers on June 12 who promised to resolve the issue within 10 days. “Now it’s been more than 15 days and the government functionaries are not ready to speak on the issue,” he said.
With assembly bypoll scheduled to be held in Jalandhar West constituency, the employees stated that they would organise a rally if the government failed to take any action soon. The members of the union also submitted a memorandum to the DC office in this regard.
