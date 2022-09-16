Rural police arrest seven for peddling drugs, bootlegging

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

The Amritsar rural police nabbed three persons in two cases and recovered 284-gm heroin from their possession.

They have been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Jandiala Guru and Gurbhej Singh of Mallian village in Jandiala. The bike-borne accused tried to escape a spot after spotting a police checkpoint at Thatian village. However, they were held and during search, 280-gm heroin was recovered from them and they were booked under the NDPS Act.

In another incident, the police nabbed Jobanpreet Singh of Chachowali village and confiscated around 4-gm heroin from him. Similarly, during patrolling in the Akalgarh area in Jandiala, the police recovered 865 intoxicating pills from three persons.

Besides, in raids conducted in different areas of Jandiala and Chattiwind on Wednesday, one person was arrested under the Excise Act and 6,750-ml illicit liquor was seized from Janian village and 1,600-kg lahan was recovered from the area of Chattiwind. A case under relevant sections has been registered against them.