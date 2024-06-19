Rural police effect transfer of over 250 Tarn Taran cops

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 18
Days after the Lok Sabha polls, the Amritsar rural police today reshuffled as many as 256 cops from the rank of constable onward.
Those shifted include policemen who were stationed in their home towns or at a police station or sub-division for more than three years.
“As many as 256 non-gazetted and enrolled police officers have been shifted as per the directions of Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, and Punjab Police rules,” said SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh.
The SSP said that the step was taken to maintain law and order and break the back of cartel involved in peddling drugs on a small scale.
The transfers are part of the crackdown on drug peddling at the micro level. While alleging that the drug traffickers had nexus with the police, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stated that around 10,000 cops from the rank of constable onward have been transferred and more reshuffle was on cards.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth