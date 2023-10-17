Rural police nab 3 with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

The Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons and confiscated 500 gm of heroin from their possession. They were arrested from the Cheecha Bhakna road following a tip-off.

Those arrested were identified as Rahuldeep Singh, Princepal Singh and Harpal Singh, all residents of Manakpura village falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran.

Their interrogation further led to the arrest of Kiranbir Singh of Rangarh village. The police seized 50-gm contraband from his possession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Attari) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said the trio was arrested from the Cheecha Bhakna road following a tip-off. They used to provide drugs to Kiranbir Singh for further sale in retail. They were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for three days. The police also recovered three mobile phones, Rs 7,000 Indian currency notes from their possession.

Probing their backward links, the police found that they used to brought drugs from infamous drug peddler Malkeet Singh of Sarai Amanat Khan having links with Pakistan-based smugglers. He used to sneak in the contraband through drones. Nagra said raids were on to nab him. The police have sent the mobile phones for forensic examination to trace their backward and forward links.