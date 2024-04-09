Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

To check the challenges posed by globalisation, Sabat Surat Sikh youth walked the ramp during the ‘Shaan Dastar’ programme, which was organised by the Akal Purakh Ki Fauj to mark its 25th anniversary here on Saturday.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the foundation day of the Akal Purakh Ki Fauj (APKF), a programme named ‘Shaan Dastar’ was held in which many prominent Sikh personalities were honoured with “Sikh Gaurav Samman”, Award of Excellence and “Life Time Achievement”’’ Award for lifetime achievements.

The APKF was founded on April 12, 1999, in Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the 300th year of Sajna Divas of the Khalsa Panth. During this 25-year journey, the organisation has made its identity with a series of important programmes such as Singh International Competition, Dastar Swayman Lehr, Turban Clinic and many others.

The APKF organized a grand turban ceremony in the courtyard of Sant Singh Sukha Singh School (SSSS). The programme started with the ardas and singing of Gurbani shabad.

Former Jathedar Manjit Singh, former Jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, SSSS Director Jagdish Singh and Avtar Singh were honoured with the lifetime achievement awards on the occasion by APKF head Jaswinder Singh. Eminent scholar Dr Pyara Lal Garg was conferred with the “Dewan Kora Mall Samman”.

The Sikh Pride Award was given to the Sikh personalities who have made their identity around the world, including Ravinder Singh Khalsa from Khalsa Aid, Dr Inderjit Kaur, head of Pingalwara, SPS Oberoi of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust, Harvinder Singh Phoolka, senior Supreme Court lawyer, and others.

