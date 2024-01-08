Sack Education Minister for failure to ensure justice for schoolgirls molested by teacher, says Bikram Majithia

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 7

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today sought the dismissal of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains for his “failure” to ensure justice for the government schoolgirls who were allegedly molested by their teacher in Rakh Bhangwan village under the Majitha subdivision.

Majithia met with members of the victims’ families on Sunday and also interacted with other villagers. He assured the victims’ family members that justice would be delivered. The SAD leader took a swipe at the education minister, saying it was “shameful” that Bains did not even bother to visit the village to console the victims’ kin.

“Harjot Bains does not deserve to hold the post for one more day. He should be dismissed immediately,” Majithia insisted. He also lashed out at CM Bhagwant Mann for “not taking note of the incident”. The Akali leader rued that the Education Department had failed the sexual harassment victims.

Majithia pointed out that no official from the Education Department had even visited the village or reached out to the victims’ kin.

“What message are we sending out? That students from poorer sections of society enrolled in government schools will not get justice? Is this the Delhi model being implemented in Punjab?” Majithia sought to know as he called for a high-level probe into the matter. The Akali leader alleged that attempts had been made to hush up the matter and shield the accused teacher. Majithia also expressed surprise about the fact that the CCTV cameras in the school were not functional.

Majitha MLA and Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur, also talked to the victims’ families. She warned that the episode had sown fear in the area and stressed that the government should take some prompt measures to allay the apprehensions of the girls’ parents.

