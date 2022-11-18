Sacked GOGs take out rally in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 17

Sacked Guardians of Governance (GOGs) in a protest against their removal from service took out a motorcycle rally in the district on Thursday.

They demanded withdrawal of orders of removing them from services. The protesting GOGs wore black badges and held black flags.

Former district head Col Amarjit Singh, in his address, said the state government must revoke orders of removing them and warned that they would hold more rigorous protests. He said the dictatorial decision taken by government to remove them damaged the image of ex-servicemen and Armed forces, who always stand for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Similar rallies were organised in Bhikhwind, Patti and Khadoor Sahib .