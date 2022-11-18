 Sacrifice of 4 sahibzadas to be published in regional languages : The Tribune India

Members of the Akal Purkh Ki Fauj show the posters of the work published in 12 languages. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

With a notification for commemoration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, members of the Akal Purkh Ki Fauj (APKF) said they would publish the sacrifice of four Sahibzadas in various languages to make it available to all countrymen in their native languages.

Jaswinder Singh, head of the APKF, said at present, a deliberate attempt was being made to distort Sikh religious culture and concerns by certain vested interests with a malicious intent.

With the notification for commemoration of December 26 to be observed as Veer Bal Diwas by the Union Government, it has become a certainty that the day would be observed nationwide by various stakeholders. The APKF took a pledge to present the life history of the four Sahibzadas in the right spirit to the citizens in all regional national languages.

Rajinder Singh, an office-bearer of the APKF, said during the past eight months, the organisation published this work in 12 languages — English, Punjabi, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malyalam, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. The same is available on the APKF website. Efforts are afoot to complete the task in other languages as well as in prominent foreign languages, he said. He said the life history of the Sahibzadas would also be published in various languages in the form of a booklet and presented to citizens soon.

Kuljit Singh, another office-bearer of the APKF, said the motive of the project was to present the significance of the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas in its historical factual perspective to the citizens. The APKF is also reaching out to the government for getting an amendment in the notification with regard to highlighting the real significance of this day in order to make children aware of the sacrifice so that this day is not celebrated merely as a day of joy but for devotion.

